Six women elected to Lok Sabha from MP





In the 2009 polls too six women were elected, comprising five from the BJP and one, Meenakshi Natarajan, from the Congress.





In the 2024 edition, the highest margin among the women winners was of Lata Wankhede, who defeated Congress' Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela from Sagar by more than 4.71 lakh votes.





The other winners are Anita Nagarsingh Chouhan from Ratlam, Bharti Pardhi from Balaghat, Sandhya Ray from Bhind, Himadri Singh from Shahdol and Savitri Thakur from Dhar.





Himadri Singh had the second best victory margin among these six women as she humbled Congress' Phunde Lal Marko by more than 3.97 lakh votes.





Savitri Thakur defeated Congress contestant Radhashyam Muvel from Dhar by more than 2.18 lakh votes.





With the exception of Sandhya Ray, all the women winners won with margins of more than one lakh.





Ray won from Bhind by 65,000 votes.





In the 2019 polls, the BJP had won 28 seats in MP, with the exception of Chhindwara.





Four of the winners winners from the saffron party at the time were women.





In the 2019 polls Pragya Singh Thakur had won from Bhopal against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, Riti Pathak won from Sidhi, Himadri Singh from Shahdol and Sandhya Ray victorious from Bhind.

