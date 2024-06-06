RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shinde Sena says THIS is why it faired poorly
June 06, 2024  13:25
Eknath Shinde congratulates the Thane candidate
Eknath Shinde congratulates the Thane candidate
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday claimed that changes made based on surveys over seat-sharing and overconfidence due to it caused losses to them in the Lok Sabha polls. 

 The ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday won 17 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. As part of the alliance, the Shiv Sena contested 15 seats and won 7. The BJP contested 28 seats and won 9, the NCP fielded candidates in 4 seats and bagged 1, while their ally RSP contested 1 seat and lost it. 

 The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose constituents include the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), won 30 seats. Speaking to reporters here, Shirsat said they accept the mandate given by the people. But instead of criticizing others, it is more important that they rectify their own mistakes, he said.

 "The true epicentre of our seat-sharing was surveys. The changes that were done in the name of these surveys caused losses to us and I accept it clearly. Someone brings one survey, someone comes with another. This survey says this...this survey says that...we had overconfidence due to these surveys. We faced losses due to this," he said. The mistakes that have happened will be rectified and all the parties in the Mahayuti will see to it that they are not committed in future, Shirsat said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi Is Going Nowhere!
Modi Is Going Nowhere!

He will be around for another crack at the elections, and a clear majority, predicts Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs
Lok Sabha will see 280 first-time MPs

Nine re-elected MPs represented a different party in the 17th Lok Sabha, while eight others represented a party that split from their earlier party.

'Oh My God! We've Done Something Great'
'Oh My God! We've Done Something Great'

'The real change will happen when more powerful roles come to me.' 'I am looking forward to that change.'

Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export and consultancy tenders
Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export and consultancy tenders

Recovering from an order dry-up and change in market conditions, Gurgaon-based Rites is looking to bid aggressively in global export and consultancy tenders and run with a volume-led approach, its chairman and managing director (CMD)...

Did Lakshmir Bhandar Help Mamata Win?
Did Lakshmir Bhandar Help Mamata Win?

The welfare schemes of the government, particularly Lakshmir Bhandar, have had a major impact on the electoral outcome.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances