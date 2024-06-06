Sharad Pawar meets his MPs, Maha rewards loyalty





It fought the polls as a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. Of the eight newly-elected parliamentarians, only Supriya Sule (Baramati) and Nilesh Lanke (Ahmednagar) were absent for the meeting at the party office here. All other MPs - Amol Kolhe (Shirur), Bhaskar Bhagre (Dindori), Suresh Mhatre (Bhiwandi), Bajrang Sonawane (Beed), Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (Madha) and Amar Kale (Wardha) were present. Pawar interacted with the MPs as well as the party cadres, and took stock of his outfit's performance in the elections.





By winning eight out of 10 seats, the NCP (SP) has achieved an impressive strike rate of 80 per cent. In contrast, the Nationalist Congress Party led by his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won just one of the four seats it contested, recording a strike rate of 25 per cent.





The eight seats won by the NCP (SP) include Baramati, which witnessed a riveting family battle between Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged victorious only in the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency, with the party's state unit president Sunil Tatkare defeating his Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Anant Geete.

