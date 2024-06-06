Raut: True villain of Maharashtra politics is...





He further claimed that the INDIA alliance can also form government in the centre upon arrival of right time.





Speaking about the Devendra Fadnavis resignation request, Raut said, "This is all gimmick which is very common in politics. Even Prime Minister Modi does the drama, sometimes he laughs and in other moments he is sad. Fadnavis is his student, doing the same drama."





Blaming him for the BJP's massive defeat in Maharashtra, he said, "Devendra Fadnavis is the villain of Maharashtra's politics and the public of the state has denied his leadership. He is responsible for running the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state."





"Maharashtra has always been the state advocating for clean and diplomatic politics but Fadnavis brought cheap tactics and a culture of deceit which is the reason behind their defeat," he added.





He further expressed his feelings on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said, "I have a major feeling that some people are trying to sideline Yogi Ji. We have always respected Baba Ji but it is a matter of his party."





On speculations of RSS supporting the future NDA government, Raut asserted, "I don't feel RSS will support Modi-Shah government, as they have been side-lining RSS since their rule."

