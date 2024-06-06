RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul Gandhi making baseless allegations on stock market: BJP
June 06, 2024  21:08
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/ANI Photo
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday termed as baseless Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were "directly involved" in a "biggest stock market scam" and accused him of hatching a conspiracy to mislead the investors. 

Senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal told a press conference here that while Gandhi is making such allegations out of frustration following the opposition's defeat in the Lok sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi was working to make India the third largest economy. 

Gandhi has alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Shah were "directly involved" in what he described as the "biggest stock market scam" in which retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into it. 

Goyal said, "It is baseless". -- PTI
