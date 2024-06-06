RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pak among 5 nations elected UNSC non-permanent members
June 06, 2024  22:08
File image
File image
Pakistan, Somalia, Denmark, Greece and Panama were Thursday elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for a two-year term beginning 2025. 

The five members were elected by a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly for a 2-year term starting on January 1, 2025, until December 31, 2026. 

In the two seats for African and Asia-Pacific States, Somalia got 179 votes and Pakistan 182. 

In the Latin American and Caribbean States, Panama got 183 votes while in the Western European and other States, Denmark got 184 votes and Greece 182. 

"Proud moment as Pakistan receives a resounding 182 votes and is elected to the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-26," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X. 

He said Pakistan was looking forward to working with the international community to address pressing global challenges. 

"We will continue to play our role in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation among nations," he said. -- PTI
