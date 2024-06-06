RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar says winning opponent will empower secession
June 06, 2024  10:44
Mooh meetha time for Engineer Rashid
Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader and losing candidate from Baramulla in the Lok Sabha polls has said that the victory of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is currently in jail on terror funding charges, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's "defeated" Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope. 

Abdullah had lost the elections to Engineer Rashid.

"Rashid's victory, without doubt, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's defeated Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

"Efforts to draw secessionism back into electoral politics led New Delhi to support the rise of the People's Democratic Party and its alliance with the BJP. That, however, ended up empowering violent secessionists, not mainstreaming them--a warning of the unpredictable outcomes of trying to manipulate politics," he added.

Omar Abdullah's comments drew sharp criticism from PDP's Waheed Para who accused Abdullah of not acknowledging the people's mandate.

Extremely disappointed with Omar Abdullah's regressive stance, echoing the divisive politics of 1987, and dubbing a democratic expression as an 'Islamist wave'. His family's history with the Muslim Conference clashes with calls for the exclusion of PDP, Er Rashid, and JEI, and will put Kashmir into perpetual conflict with the state. 

A more prudent approach, akin to Mehbooba Mufti's plea for Engineer Rashid's release, would have been an acknowledgement of the mandate.
