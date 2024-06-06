Odisha CM likely to be chosen tomorrow, Pradhan among front-runners





The BJP trounced the BJD, which was ruling the state for 24 years in a row, winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha assembly.





Three of these 78 MLAs were ministers in the state earlier but it is not essential that the chief minister would be chosen from among the new assembly members only, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.





Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was elected from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency, however, is also one of the front-runners for the chief minister's job.





Besides him, names of senior MLAs Suresh Pujari, Jayanarayan Mishra and KV Singh Deo are also doing the rounds as probable candidates for the chair. -- PTI

The chief minister of Odisha's maiden government of the BJP is likely to be selected during its Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Friday, leaders of the saffron camp said.