NEET-UG aspirant jumps to death after medical entrance results
June 06, 2024  09:03
A day after the NEET-UG results were declared, an eighteen-year-old medical aspirant allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of a building in Kota, police said on Thursday. 

 Bagisha Tiwari, who lived on the fifth floor of the multi-storey building with her mother and brother, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, they said. 

She was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries an hour later, they added. Tiwari, who hailed from Reva district in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (UG) exam in a coaching institute in Kota, they said. 

 Her brother, who studies in the 12th class, is also preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar Police Station, Harinarayan Sharma, told PTI on Thursday morning. 

 The National Testing Agency had declared the results of the medical entrance exam on Tuesday. It is the tenth case of suspected suicide by a student in the country's coaching hub, Kota, since January this year. 

Last year, 26 suspected suicide cases by coaching students were reported -- the highest in the last few years. The CI said Tiwari jumped from the ninth-floor balcony. A woman, seeing her carry out the act, tried to intervene but failed to stop her, he said.

 Family members and others immediately took the girl to a private hospital nearby where the girl succumbed to her injuries after an hour during treatment, Sharma said. 

 The body has been kept in the mortuary of Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital for post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of the girl's father who has been informed about the incident, he said. Initial inquiry revealed she had appeared for the NEET-UG exam but the reason behind her extreme step was yet to be ascertained, Sharma added. PTI
