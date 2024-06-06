RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDA MPs to elect Modi as their leader on Friday
June 06, 2024  20:22
image
Newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.

The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday.

After Modi's election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal-United's Nitish Kumar will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held deliberations through the day on Thursday as the party set in motion government formation efforts amid a demand by a senior JD-U leader that his party should receive respectable representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

"The matter of cabinet berths will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party chief Nitish Kumar ji. But, it should be respectable," Shrawan Kumar, JD-U leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister, told PTI in Patna.   -- PTI
