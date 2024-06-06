Narendra Modi likely to take oath on June 9





BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.Sources said PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony may take place at 6 pm on June 9.





Earlier, there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday, June 8.





There is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.