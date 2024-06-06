RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session pushed ahead
June 06, 2024  22:18
image
The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, which was earlier slated to commence on June 10, is now expected to begin in June-end, said state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday. 

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he said, "Earlier, it was decided that the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session will start on June 10. Now, it has been postponed until June 27." 

Although the minister did not provide any reason for the postponement, it appears the move is linked to the formation of the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre. 

Newly-elected MPs of the NDA are expected to meet on Friday in New Delhi to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. 

The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday (June 9), some alliance members said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Farmer supporter' CISF constable slaps Kangana at Chandigarh airport
'Farmer supporter' CISF constable slaps Kangana at Chandigarh airport

The CISF, tasked with providing security at airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Chhetri bids adieu as India draw against Kuwait
Chhetri bids adieu as India draw against Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri stirred up emotions in his final international outing but the Indian football team just could not rise to the occasion as it settled for a goalless draw against Kuwait.

JD-U sticks to demand for special status for Bihar
JD-U sticks to demand for special status for Bihar

Granting SCS to the state has been a long-pending demand of the JD-U supremo and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose Bihar cabinet had even passed a resolution last year requesting the Centre to grant SCS to the state.

In Pictures - Paolini crushes Andreeva; sets up Swiatek final
In Pictures - Paolini crushes Andreeva; sets up Swiatek final

Jasmine Paolini is the first Italian player to reach the French Open final since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012.

Recipe: For The Love Of Cheese
Recipe: For The Love Of Cheese

The star ingredient of many a delicious preparation is, of course, cheese!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances