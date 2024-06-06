Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session pushed ahead





Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he said, "Earlier, it was decided that the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session will start on June 10. Now, it has been postponed until June 27."





Although the minister did not provide any reason for the postponement, it appears the move is linked to the formation of the new BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.





Newly-elected MPs of the NDA are expected to meet on Friday in New Delhi to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term.





The swearing-in is likely to be held on Sunday (June 9), some alliance members said. -- PTI

