Maharashtra CM meets newly-elected Shiv Sena MPs
June 06, 2024  16:12
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde here on Thursday met his party's newly-elected MPs. All the seven winners from the Shiv Sena - Shrikant Shinde, Naresh Mhaske, Prataprao Jadhav, Sandipan Bhumre, Dharyasheel Mane, Ravindra Waikar and Shrirang Barne - met the CM at his official residence 'Varsha'. 

 Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Mandlik and Rahul Shewale, who lost the polls, outgoing MP Krupal Tumane, and party MLA and spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat were also present on the occasion. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats. The Shiv Sena contested 15 seats in the state and won 7.
