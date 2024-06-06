RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lots to smile about...
June 06, 2024  10:32
Kalpana Soren, the winner of the Gandey bypoll, and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife, looks on at a beaming Sonia Gandhi during the INDIA bloc meeting yesterday. 
How BJP Won 1 Seat In Kerala
At least one commentator felt that both the BJP's reach and popularity had been underestimated in Kerala. They have shown systematic gain; one that seems personality-neutral and therefore institutionalised, explains Shyam G Menon.

Dazzling Naila
Naila Grrewal is a fashion-forward thinker who looks good in just about anything she wears.

The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
Vikram Rathour shed light on the possibility of Pant retaining the number three spot.

Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
The Maharashtra minister alleged that Muslim voters were convinced that Uddhav Thackeray had "forsaken" Hindutva ideologies and the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which led to them coming together to help the Congress and Shiv...

