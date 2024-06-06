Lots to smile about...

Sign inCreate Account
At least one commentator felt that both the BJP's reach and popularity had been underestimated in Kerala. They have shown systematic gain; one that seems personality-neutral and therefore institutionalised, explains Shyam G Menon.
Naila Grrewal is a fashion-forward thinker who looks good in just about anything she wears.
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.
Vikram Rathour shed light on the possibility of Pant retaining the number three spot.
The Maharashtra minister alleged that Muslim voters were convinced that Uddhav Thackeray had "forsaken" Hindutva ideologies and the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which led to them coming together to help the Congress and Shiv...