RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jharkhand police officer shot dead by colleague
June 06, 2024  00:55
image
A police officer was allegedly shot dead by his colleague in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday night, officials said. 

Assistant sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh was shot dead by Constable Anant Singh Munda with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm following an altercation over a petty issue, they said. 

Superintendent of police Haris Bin Zaman said the details of the incident were being gathered. 

The victim and the accused lived together in a rented accommodation along with two other persons. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE
rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances