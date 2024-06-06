Jharkhand police officer shot dead by colleague





Assistant sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh was shot dead by Constable Anant Singh Munda with an INSAS rifle around 9 pm following an altercation over a petty issue, they said.





Superintendent of police Haris Bin Zaman said the details of the incident were being gathered.





The victim and the accused lived together in a rented accommodation along with two other persons. -- PTI

A police officer was allegedly shot dead by his colleague in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday night, officials said.