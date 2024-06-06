RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JDU's pound of flesh: Reconsider Agniveer
June 06, 2024  13:38
NItish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi at the NDA meet
JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi says, "A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed. 

"On UCC, as the national president of the party, CM had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders."

On caste-based census, KC Tyagi says, "No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. PM too didn't oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it." 

 He also says, "There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar be given the special status is something which we have in our heart..."
