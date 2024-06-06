JD-U hopeful of 3 'respectable' cabinet berths

The Janata Dal-United, the support of which along with the Telugu Desam Party is crucial for the new National Democratic Alliance government, will likely make a bid for 'up to three' cabinet berths, a senior leader of the Nitish Kumar-led party said on Thursday.



With 12 MPs, the JD-U is the second biggest Bharatiya Janata Party ally after the TDP's 16, and leaders of the saffron party are in touch with allies over ministerial berths and other issues.



"We are now eyeing up to three cabinet berths...," the JD-U leader said.



Another top party leader said it is hopeful of a 'respectable' representation in the Union Council of Ministers.



"The matter of cabinet berths will be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our party chief Nitish Kumar ji. But, it should be respectable," Shrawan Kumar, JD-U leader and Bihar Rural Development Minister, told PTI.



He also said the matter of representation in the Union cabinet should be decided keeping the 2025 Bihar assembly polls in mind.



In 2019, a 'token representation' of just one berth had been turned down by Nitish Kumar.



JD-U sources said the party is keen on portfolios such as railways, rural development, agriculture, water resources and heavy industries.



Among the frontrunners for ministerial berths in the party include its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Kaushalendra Kumar, Ramprit Mandal and Lovely Anand, they said. -- PTI

