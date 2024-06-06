RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
How Modi lost while winning
June 06, 2024  15:28
image
For the first time in his political career, he failed to carry his party to even a working majority -- and again, for the first time in his career, he finds himself in a situation where he cannot rule by dictatorial fiat, points out Prem Panicker. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India's air passenger traffic grows 5.1% to about 138.9 mn in May: Icra
India's air passenger traffic grows 5.1% to about 138.9 mn in May: Icra

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 5.1 per cent year-on-year to an estimated 138.9 million in May and was significantly higher by around 14 per cent than pre-Covid levels, credit ratings agency Icra said on Thursday. Icra also said the...

Ahead of Modi 3.0 formation, NDA ally raises Agniveer, UCC, caste census issues
Ahead of Modi 3.0 formation, NDA ally raises Agniveer, UCC, caste census issues

KC Tyagi also spoke on special status for Bihar, which has been a demand of the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Govt borrowing cut expectations fade as coalition govt takes shape
Govt borrowing cut expectations fade as coalition govt takes shape

The expectations of a borrowing cut by the government faded among bond-market participants after the general election results because they feel the compulsions of running a coalition may put pressure on the exchequer, according to...

INDIA: What's Cooking?
INDIA: What's Cooking?

After they met in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, INDIA bloc leaders decided to sit in the Opposition for now...

SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi
SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi, which is grappling with water crisis.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances