How Modi lost while winning

How Modi lost while winningJune 06, 2024 15:28
For the first time in his political career, he failed to carry his party to even a working majority -- and again, for the first time in his career, he finds himself in a situation where he cannot rule by dictatorial fiat, points out Prem Panicker. Read the column here.
TOP STORIES
India's air passenger traffic grows 5.1% to about 138.9 mn in May: Icra
Domestic air passenger traffic grew 5.1 per cent year-on-year to an estimated 138.9 million in May and was significantly higher by around 14 per cent than pre-Covid levels, credit ratings agency Icra said on Thursday. Icra also said the...