Himachal to give water to Delhi, Haryana told to...
June 06, 2024  11:55
image
Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court allows the Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and directs Haryana to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis in the national capital. 

 Supreme Court asks Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water on June 7 with prior intimation to Haryana. It asks the Upper Yamuna River Board to measure water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund. Supreme Court says there should be no wastage of water by the Delhi government; seeks status report by Monday, 10th June.

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court seeking an order for Haryana to supply more water to the capital. AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP-led Haryana government of withholding Delhi's share of Yamuna water, resulting in shortages amidst severe summer heat with temperatures near 50 degrees Celsius.
