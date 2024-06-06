Guess which kingmaker Stalin met at Delhi airport





After the meeting, in a post on social media platform X, Stalin said that he was confident that Naidu would play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the protection of the rights of the southern states.





"I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights," Stalin said in the post.





Both the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA were having meetings on Wednesday as they strategized their next move after the 2024 election results came out.





Both Naidu and Janata Dal (U) chief Nitish Kumar will have a greater say in the NDA as the BJP falls 32 seats short of a full majority on its own, unlike in the last two NDA governments at the Centre. Though the JD (U) and the TDP stated that they would stay in the NDA, the INDIA bloc did not stop wooing them. At the INDIA bloc meeting, the leaders said that doors should be kept open for the TDP and the JD (U).

