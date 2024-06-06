RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


First human bird flu death confirmed in Mexico
June 06, 2024  23:50
File image
File image
The World Health Organisation has reported the first confirmed death of a human infected with avian influenza A (H5N2), the virus causing bird flu. 

This is the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A (H5N2) virus reported globally and infection in a person reported in Mexico, the WHO said in a statement. 

The infection was first reported to PAHO/WHO by the Mexico IHR NFP on May 23, 2024. 

A 59-year-old Mexico resident was hospitalised in Mexico City and had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals, it said. 

According to the statement, the individual had multiple underlying medical conditions and relatives reported the case to have been bedridden for three weeks, for other reasons, prior to the onset of acute symptoms. 

On 17 April, the individual developed fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea and general malaise, according to the UN health agency's statement. -- PTI
