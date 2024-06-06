RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Defamation case: Rahul to appear in court tomorrow
June 06, 2024  21:44
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will appear before a special court here on Friday in connection with a defamation case filed by the Karnataka BJP for issuing allegedly defamatory advertisements in mainstream newspapers. 

The advertisement ahead of the assembly polls last year had accused the then BJP government in the state of indulging in large-scale corruption during its 2019-2023 rule. 

"Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the City Civil Court at 10.30 am tomorrow (Friday)," the state Congress said on Thursday. 

Later, he will hold a discussion with the Congress's newly-elected MPs from the state as well as the defeated candidates at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Queens Road at 11.30 am, the party's state unit said, adding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar will also be present. 

The court had on June 1 granted bail to Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after they appeared before it in connection with the case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: For The Love Of Cheese
Recipe: For The Love Of Cheese

The star ingredient of many a delicious preparation is, of course, cheese!

Vedanta demerger gets nod from majority of creditors, including SBI: Official
Vedanta demerger gets nod from majority of creditors, including SBI: Official

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Limited has received approvals from the majority of its creditors for a proposed demerger of businesses, marking an important step in the company's plan to split into six independent listed companies. "I am...

No AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi assembly polls: Gopal Rai
No AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi assembly polls: Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai on Thursday said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo in next year's assembly polls in Delhi.

Rahul calls for JPC probe into stock market crash
Rahul calls for JPC probe into stock market crash

He alleged that besides Modi and Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also commented on the stock markets ahead of elections, which has never happened in the past.

'Indian football without Sunil Chhetri almost impossible'
'Indian football without Sunil Chhetri almost impossible'

Sunil Chhetri's father-in-law and former coach, Subrata Bhattacharya, believes the Indian captain's retirement from international football is a 'perfect decision'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances