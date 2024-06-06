RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Crowd pelts stones at anti-encroachment staff, cops in Mumbai
June 06, 2024  18:09
image
More than 10 police personnel, including an assistant commissioner of police, and some Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were injured on Thursday in stone pelting during an anti-encroachment drive in Powai in north east Mumbai, officials said. 

The incident took place at 1pm at Jai Bhim Nagar slum colony near Hiranandani Hospital, they added. 

The civic anti-encroachment team had gone there to clear allegedly illegal structures, which number around 400 on an open plot, along with a posse of police personnel for security, but residents started protesting claiming they had been living there for the past 25 years, an official said. 

The residents of Jai Bhim Nagar claimed they were given eviction notices by the civic body on June 1. 

Amid police warnings to the protesting group to allow civic anti encroachment action to continue, some people started pelting stones, the official said. 

"More than 10 police personnel, including an ACP who has been hospitalised, and some BMC officials were injured in the stone pelting. The drive was stopped for some time but stone pelting continued. In order to bring the situation under control, police resorted to mild force," he said. 

A video of the stone pelting incident went viral on social media. It showed men and women throwing stones and police and civic staff running for cover. 

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani inspected the site following the incident, a police official informed.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

JD-U hopeful of 3 'respectable' cabinet berths
JD-U hopeful of 3 'respectable' cabinet berths

With 12 MPs, the JD-U is the second biggest Bharatiya Janata Party ally after the TDP's 16, and leaders of the saffron party are in touch with allies over ministerial berths and other issues.

Will These 5 Parties Survive After Defeat?
Will These 5 Parties Survive After Defeat?

The parties which gave chief ministers and sent scores of MPs to Parliament, drew a blank this time.

EC reveals overall poll turnout minus postal ballots
EC reveals overall poll turnout minus postal ballots

A voter turnout of 65.79 per cent was recorded in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but the final figures may change as it does not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Ex-BCCI curator slams 'poor' drop-in pitches in NYC
Ex-BCCI curator slams 'poor' drop-in pitches in NYC

Former BCCI chief curator Daljit Singh is shocked by the "poor quality" of drop-in pitches being used for the T20 World Cup games in New York

About 50% of newly elected MPs face criminal cases, highest so far: ADR
About 50% of newly elected MPs face criminal cases, highest so far: ADR

According to the analysis, there has been a 55 percent increase in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2009.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances