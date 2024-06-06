RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Constable who hit me backs farmers' stir: Kangana
June 06, 2024  19:39
Actor and newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut said on Thursday said she was hit on the face and abused by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport while on her way to Delhi.

In a video statement titled 'Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab' posted on X, she said she was safe and fine but was concerned about terrorism increasing in Punjab.

Ranaut, who issued the statement after landing in Delhi, said the constable came towards her from the side.

"She hit me on the face and started abusing me. I asked her why she did it and she said she supports the farmers' protests."

Kangana was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh where she defeated her nearest Congress rival by over 74,000 votes.  -- PTI
