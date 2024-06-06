RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chandrababu asks TDP MPs to attend NDA meet
June 06, 2024  14:56
Chandrababu Naidu at the NDA meeting yesterday
Chandrababu Naidu at the NDA meeting yesterday
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed all party MPs to attend NDA's Friday meeting in New Delhi. TDP alone won 16 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh while the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena collectively won the lion's share of 21 seats out of 25. 

 TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed the party MPs to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting being organised in New Delhi on Friday, a press release from the party said. 

 Naidu held a meeting with the available MPs at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli around 11.30 am while outstation MPs joined virtually. 

More than half a dozen MPs attended in person. He congratulated the MPs on their victory in the elections and told them that all the TDP MPs are expected to reach the national capital by Thursday night. NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a brute majority of 164 assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats, catapulting Naidu to play a kingmaker's role in national politics. 

 Meanwhile, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has been relegated to a paltry 11 assembly and four MP seats. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

INDIA: What's Cooking?
INDIA: What's Cooking?

After they met in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, INDIA bloc leaders decided to sit in the Opposition for now...

SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi
SC asks Himachal to release surplus water to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi, which is grappling with water crisis.

10 Warning Signs Of Thyroid Dysfunction
10 Warning Signs Of Thyroid Dysfunction

Inability to fall asleep at night, frequent bouts of insomnia or waking up in the middle of the night are common symptoms of hyperthyroidism, warns Dr Piyush Lodha.

Arshdeep credits Bumrah for taming the swing
Arshdeep credits Bumrah for taming the swing

Arshdeep said for a bowler like him, he would rather focus on his process rather than look at the scoreboard.

Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'
Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'

Siraj's economical spell of 1-13 in just three overs wasn't his only contribution. His fielding brilliance led to a crucial dismissal in the 16th over, putting Ireland under pressure.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances