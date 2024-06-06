Blue Star anniv: Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple





Protestors were carrying the posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.





Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann was also seen among the people raising slogans and displaying posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple premises.





Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Golden Temple.





"Security arrangements have been made here. Forces have been deployed and barricading has been done. Any untoward incident will be monitored," said Senior Superintendent of Police SS Randhawa Singh.

