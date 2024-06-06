RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Blue Star anniv: Khalistan slogans at Golden Temple
June 06, 2024  09:17
image
Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by several people from the Sikh community at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday.

Protestors were carrying the posters of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann was also seen among the people raising slogans and displaying posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the Golden Temple premises.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Golden Temple.

"Security arrangements have been made here. Forces have been deployed and barricading has been done. Any untoward incident will be monitored," said Senior Superintendent of Police SS Randhawa Singh.
