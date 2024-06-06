BJP's Kerala winner is unique. He only wants...





Gopi, who registered a historic win for the BJP in Kerala by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, requested that he not be confined to a ministry as he can do more for the people as a Member of Parliament than a minister.





"Please do not confine me to a room. As an MP I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms.





"All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he said in response to reporters' query as to which ministry he would prefer to head.





Gopi also said that just because he won from Thrissur, his work as an MP would not be confined to here. He said he would work as an MP for Kerala and the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well.





With regard to the Thrissur Pooram festival, he said that there will be "a new narrative and a new script" on how to conduct the iconic temple festival. Gopi said this in reference to the alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals during the Thrissur Pooram this year.





The BJP leader's win in Thrissur had come as a rude shock for the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF, which even till the last minute had rubbished the various exit polls that predicted victory for Gopi and the chances of the lotus blooming in the state. PTI

Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi on Thursday said he was not looking to become a Union minister as all he wants is that the ministries implement the projects he proposes for the welfare of the people of Kerala.