RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Big loser tag hurts: Omar
June 06, 2024  10:12
image
Omar Abdullah on X: The "big loser' tag certainly hurts but it's an election, you win some you lose some and life goes on. "Never Give In is our motto; strive till the set of sun; And we learn it's truth; In the days of youth on the long Hodson run; For though your heart seems bursting; Up Sergeant Tilly's hill; THOUGH YOU MAY NOT WIN; YOU'LL YET COME IN; if you stick it still'. Words I sang as part of my school song for years still hold true today." 

In Omar Abdullah's constituency, Baramulla, jailed former legislator Abdul Rashid Sheikh, an independent candidate, defeated the former CM and national conference candidate by over 200,000 votes. However, the exit polls had predicted a victory for Abdullah.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!
The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?

Vikram Rathour shed light on the possibility of Pant retaining the number three spot.

Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min

The Maharashtra minister alleged that Muslim voters were convinced that Uddhav Thackeray had "forsaken" Hindutva ideologies and the ideals of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray which led to them coming together to help the Congress and Shiv...

T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman

David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored half-centuries as 2021 champions Australia opened their account in the T20 World Cup with a 39-run win against Oman.

Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer

Uganda secured their first victory in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup with a dramatic three-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in a low-scoring encounter at the Providence Stadium in

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances