Amid 'katti' with India, Trudeau congratulates Modi





Extending his wishes through a post on X, the Canadian Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory.





"Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples--anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," he said further.





Prime Minister Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.





Trudeau's wishes for Modi comes amidst at a time when the ties between India and Canada have been strained after he accused agents of the Indian government of killing Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed as he came out of a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

