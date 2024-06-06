93% of LS winners millionaires, richest is...





The top three wealthiest candidates are TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur constituency with assets worth Rs 5,705 crore, BJP's Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Telangana's Chevella with total assets amounting to Rs 4,568 crore and BJP's Naveen Jindal from Haryana's Kurukshetra with assets worth Rs 1,241 crore.





Out of the 543 winning candidates, 504 are millionaires, the analysis found. In 2019, 475 (88 per cent) winning candidates were millionaires and 443 (82 per cent) in 2014.

A staggering 93 per cent of the candidates who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are millionaires, up from 88 per cent in 2019, according to an analysis by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).