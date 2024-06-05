RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Won't object to Rahul as PM: Sena UBT
June 05, 2024  12:36
image
Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, in a press conference, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and conveyed the party's thoughts on the prospects of Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministership.

Meanwhile, he also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not reaching the majority in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024.In a press conference, on the questions of Rahul Gandhi's prospects of becoming Prime Minister, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said, "If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He has proven himself as a national leader for multiple times. He is one of the popular leaders. We all want him and love him. There is no objection and difference in the alliance." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol
Peek Into Janhvi's European Hol

Neena Gupta celebrates her birthday...Urvashi Rautela jets off to NYC... Mona Singh is delighted with her award...

BJP Lost 72 Seats Across 7 States
BJP Lost 72 Seats Across 7 States

This negated the gain of more than a dozen seats in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

GST Council's fitment committee likely to consider dropping 12% slab
GST Council's fitment committee likely to consider dropping 12% slab

The fitment committee under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, comprising central and state officials, has begun a rate rationalisation exercise afresh, checking the possibility of dropping some of the rates, particularly the 12...

Nitish, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi amid suspense
Nitish, Tejashwi take same flight to Delhi amid suspense

Kumar, whose NDA-allied Janata Dal-United has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in government formation

Recipe: Jayanti's Magical Dhaniya Panjiri
Recipe: Jayanti's Magical Dhaniya Panjiri

A healthy recipe with coriander seeds and nuts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances