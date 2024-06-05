Won't object to Rahul as PM: Sena UBT





Meanwhile, he also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not reaching the majority in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024.In a press conference, on the questions of Rahul Gandhi's prospects of becoming Prime Minister, the Shiv Sena UBT leader said, "If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He has proven himself as a national leader for multiple times. He is one of the popular leaders. We all want him and love him. There is no objection and difference in the alliance." -- ANI

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, in a press conference, praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and conveyed the party's thoughts on the prospects of Rahul Gandhi's Prime Ministership.