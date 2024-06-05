RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


We are in NDA, reasserts TDP chief Naidu
June 05, 2024  11:54
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party was in NDA and that he will be attending the National Democratic Alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi later in the day. 

 NDA constituent Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending the NDA meeting at the national capital, a day after the alliance emerged victorious in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh. "We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you," Naidu said in a press conference when asked about his Delhi visit. 

 Janasena sources told PTI that Kalyan also left for the national capital to attend the NDA meeting. Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation. 

 The TDP and Janasena, which won 16 and two Lok Sabha seats respectively from Andhra Pradesh, will play a crucial role in government formation at the Centre. The BJP won two seats in the state.
