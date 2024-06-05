RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Veteran journalist BRP Bhaskar passes away
June 05, 2024  19:02
Veteran journalist Babu Rajendra Prasad Bhaskar passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He was 92. 

After beginning his journalistic career in his father's newspaper Navabhratham, Bhaskar joined The Hindu newspaper in 1952. He went on to work with various publications like The Statesman, Patriot, Deccan Herald and Asianet TV. 

He also penned two books on journalism as it was -- Newsroom, and The Changing Mediascape

After retirement he shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in 1993, and to Chennai in 2017. He had then said that Kerala was not a conducive place for the elderly. 

Bhaskar lost his wife in 2023, and his daughter before that, in 2019. 

Seven months ago he shifted to a home for seniors in Thiruvananthapuram. He was admitted to a private hospital four days ago, where he passed away on Tuesday. 

Bhaskar's son in law and grand daughter are currently in the US.
