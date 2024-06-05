RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Union cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha
June 05, 2024  14:40
Caretaker PM Narendra Modi with President Murmu
The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said. 

 Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, Modi will now be making a formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu, they said. "The Union cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha," a top source told PTI. The election results were also discussed during the cabinet meeting and discussions on likely government formation following the BJP-led NDA winning a majority of seats. 

 The meeting was followed by a meeting of the council of ministers, sources said. This was the last meeting of Modi 2.0's cabinet and council of ministers. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats. PTI
