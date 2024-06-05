Two more Indian wetlands added to Ramsar list





These newly designated Ramsar sites are man-made reservoirs located in the Jhajha forest range of Jamui district in Bihar.





Their catchments feature dry deciduous forests surrounded by hills.





"On World Environment Day 2024, happy to share that India has taken one more step towards preventing desertification and increasing drought resilience by adding two more wetlands -- Nagi Bird Sanctuary and Nakti Bird Sanctuary -- in Bihar to the list of Ramsar Sites. This takes the number of Ramsar Sites in the country to 82 covering a total area of 13,32,746.24 ha. The move reflects the continued commitment of PM Narendra Modi ji towards environment protection," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on 'X'.





He said the two bird sanctuaries, covering a total area of 544.37 hectares, are reservoirs that store water during the rainy season and sustain water requirements during dry seasons for agriculture and household consumption of the locals. -- PTI

India celebrated World Environment Day with the addition of the Nagi Bird Sanctuary and the Nakti Bird Sanctuary in Bihar to the global list of important wetlands.