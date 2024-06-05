RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TN CM Stalin meets TDP chief Naidu in Delhi
June 05, 2024  22:58
Stalin meets N Chandrababu Naidu at New Delhi airport
Stalin meets N Chandrababu Naidu at New Delhi airport/ANI Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed confidence that TDP supremo and key NDA leader N Chandrababu Naidu will play a 'crucial' role in the Union government, advocating for southern states' rights. 

Stalin met Naidu at the New Delhi airport. 

"Met Thiru @ncbn garu, a longtime friend of Thalaivar Kalaignar (Karunanidhi), at Delhi Airport. I conveyed my best wishes to him and expressed hope that we will collaborate to strengthen the ties between the brotherly states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh." 

"I am confident that he will play a crucial role in the Union Government, advocating for the southern states and protecting our rights," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' 

While Naidu was in the national capital to attend a meeting of the leaders of BJP-led NDA, Stalin participated in a meeting of INDIA bloc constituents. -- PTI
