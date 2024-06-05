RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Third term of BJP-led NDA govt will not last long: J-K Congress chief
June 05, 2024  20:51
image
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government will be short-lived as "dictators do not take everyone along'. 

He reiterated his party's demand for immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding of assembly elections to restore democracy in the Union Territory. 

"If NDA government comes to power for the third term, write down that it will be short-lived as dictators do not take everyone along. The BJP's slogan of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas is untrue and it stands exposed for using central and state agencies like the ED, CBI and police against opposition leaders to put them in jail. (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal and (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren are glaring examples," Wani told reporters in Jammu. 

He claimed that India has not seen such a "dictator" in its history and Congress, which ruled the country for most of the time, always respected opposition and the regional parties unlike the BJP which is using its strength and money power to bring down governments and break regional parties as was evident in Maharashtra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt
Modi elected as NDA leader, ready to form govt

They met at Modi's residence in New Delhi a day after the NDA won a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha election, paving the way for him to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

NSE sets world record; handles 1,971 crore transaction in single day
NSE sets world record; handles 1,971 crore transaction in single day

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday created a world record with processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said. "@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of...

Modi Woos NDA Allies to Form Government
Modi Woos NDA Allies to Form Government

The first meeting of leaders of the National Democratic Alliance after the election results was held at caretaker Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

NIA charges gangster Goldy Brar among 12 for Karni Sena chief murder
NIA charges gangster Goldy Brar among 12 for Karni Sena chief murder

According to the statement, NIA investigations have revealed the involvement of the notorious terrorist-gangster syndicate behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyam Nagar colony in Jaipur...

Investors become richer by Rs 13.22 lakh cr as markets bounce back
Investors become richer by Rs 13.22 lakh cr as markets bounce back

A day after facing massive erosion from their wealth, equity investors became richer by Rs 13.22 lakh crore on Wednesday with markets making a strong comeback. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points, or 3.20 per cent, to settle...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances