Third term of BJP-led NDA govt will not last long: J-K Congress chief

Third term of BJP-led NDA govt will not last long: J-K Congress chiefJune 05, 2024 20:51
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government will be short-lived as "dictators do not take everyone along'.
He reiterated his party's demand for immediate restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding of assembly elections to restore democracy in the Union Territory.
"If NDA government comes to power for the third term, write down that it will be short-lived as dictators do not take everyone along. The BJP's slogan of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas is untrue and it stands exposed for using central and state agencies like the ED, CBI and police against opposition leaders to put them in jail. (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal and (former Jharkhand chief minister) Hemant Soren are glaring examples," Wani told reporters in Jammu.
He claimed that India has not seen such a "dictator" in its history and Congress, which ruled the country for most of the time, always respected opposition and the regional parties unlike the BJP which is using its strength and money power to bring down governments and break regional parties as was evident in Maharashtra. -- PTI
