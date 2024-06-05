The state in which Congress went from 0 to 8 seats





The BJP, which secured the majority in Rajasthan, getting 24 seats in the 2019 elections, has come down to 14. Congress posed a great comeback from getting zero in 2019 to getting 8 seats in the 2024 elections.





Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLTP) won the Nagaur seat while CPI(M) managed to secure a win on the Sikar seat. Bharat Adivasi Party won the Banswara seat.





Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal won the Bikaner seat by a margin of 55,711 votes. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav won from Alwar by a margin of 48,282 votes.





Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat bagged the Jodhpur seat by 1,15,677 votes. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla won from Kota by 41,974 votes. Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena won from Dausa by 2,37,340 votes, Brijendra Singh Ola--Jhunjhunu by 18,235, Harish Chandra Meena--Tonk Sawai Madhopur by 64,949 and Ummeda Ram Beniwal--Barmer by 1,18,176 votes. Voting for Rajasthan's 25 seats was concluded in the first and second phases on April 19 and 26 respectively.

