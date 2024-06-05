The headline of the Telegraph newspaper

The headline of the Telegraph newspaperJune 05, 2024 12:23
Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai. The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.
TOP STORIES
GST Council's fitment committee likely to consider dropping 12% slab
The fitment committee under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, comprising central and state officials, has begun a rate rationalisation exercise afresh, checking the possibility of dropping some of the rates, particularly the 12...