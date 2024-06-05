RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The end of an era
June 05, 2024  12:05
Outgoing Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik met Governor Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar today. BJD lost the Odisha Assembly elections, winning just 51 of the total 147 seats in the state.
TOP STORIES

Will TDP, JD-U Toe BJP Line On Hindutva?
The TDP and JD-U will have a lot to answer inside Parliament, day after day, session after session, notes N Sathiya Moorthy.

What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
Many of our leading men and women are also all for dramatic physical transformation for the sake of artistic authenticity.

Never faced political pressure from powers that be: CJI Chandrachud
"We live lives which are relatively isolated from the political arm of the government -- but obviously judges have to be conversant with the impact of their decisions on the polity at large. That's not political pressure but an...

AI, Cloud, super app: Adani group to bet big on tech
Coal-to-airports conglomerate Adani group is set to make a splash in the tech world. The group is considering the creation of customised artificial intelligence (AI) models for commercial prospects and consolidating digital services on...

'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'
'I want to believe that now the world is my oyster.'

