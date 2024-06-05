Sunita Williams flies to space for third time

Sunita Williams flies to space for third timeJune 05, 2024 21:22
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams/@Commercial_Crew/X
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams flew to space for the third time on Wednesday along with a colleague, scripting history as the first members aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.
Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission carrying Williams, and Butch Wilmore lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after multiple delays.
Williams, 58, is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore, 61, is the commander of the mission.
Williams also made history as the first woman to embark on such a mission.
And it won't be her first entry in the history books.
In 2012, during a prior trip to the International Space Station, Williams became the first person to finish a triathlon in space, during which she simulated swimming using a weight-lifting machine and ran on a treadmill while strapped in by a harness so she wouldn't float away.
That came after she ran the Boston Marathon from the space station in 2007. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
NSE sets world record; handles 1,971 crore transaction in single day
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday created a world record with processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said. "@nseindia handled the highest ever - world record - number of...
NIA charges gangster Goldy Brar among 12 for Karni Sena chief murder
According to the statement, NIA investigations have revealed the involvement of the notorious terrorist-gangster syndicate behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyam Nagar colony in Jaipur...
Investors become richer by Rs 13.22 lakh cr as markets bounce back
A day after facing massive erosion from their wealth, equity investors became richer by Rs 13.22 lakh crore on Wednesday with markets making a strong comeback. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points, or 3.20 per cent, to settle...