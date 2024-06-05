Sunita Williams flies to space for third time





Boeing's Crew Flight Test mission carrying Williams, and Butch Wilmore lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after multiple delays.





Williams, 58, is the pilot for the flight test while Wilmore, 61, is the commander of the mission.





Williams also made history as the first woman to embark on such a mission.





And it won't be her first entry in the history books.





In 2012, during a prior trip to the International Space Station, Williams became the first person to finish a triathlon in space, during which she simulated swimming using a weight-lifting machine and ran on a treadmill while strapped in by a harness so she wouldn't float away.





That came after she ran the Boston Marathon from the space station in 2007. -- PTI

