Spent a decade going from one village to another: Smriti on loss
June 05, 2024  12:41
Smriti Irani hugs an emotional BJP worker as she trailed and then lost Amethi
Smriti Irani on losing Amethi to Congress's KL Sharma: "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ' roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it's still high, Sir."
