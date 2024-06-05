RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Russian businesswoman attacked in UP, 10 booked
June 05, 2024  23:58
A case has been registered against 10 employees of a carpet manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district for allegedly assaulting a businesswoman from Russia, police officials said on Wednesday. 

Superintendent of police Meenakshi Katyayan said Anna Steor (30), a resident of Moscow, had sold an industrial device to Ahsan Ansari, the owner of a carpet manufacturing firm in Bhadohi. 

When Ansari did not like the device, she asked him to hand it over to her agent, the police officer said. 

The woman, in her complaint to the police, claimed that Ansari kept the device with him and so she had to come to India, the SP said, adding when the businesswoman reached the company on Tuesday, 10 employees of the carpet manufacturing firm allegedly attacked her. 

During the assault, a finger on her hand got fractured, the police officer said. 

Along with the complaint, the woman also submitted a video of the alleged incident and based on these a case has been registered against 10 unnamed employees of the carpet manufacturing firm, the SP said. -- PTI
