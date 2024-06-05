RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RJD's Misa Bharti wins from Patliputra, Rohini Acharya loses in Saran
June 05, 2024  00:32
RJD's Misa Bharti
Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, RJD candidate and elder daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad, won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, defeating her nearest BJP rival Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of over 85,000 votes. 

However, Rohini Acharya, Lalu's other daughter who was an RJD nominee from Saran Lok Sabha constituency, lost by over 13,661 votes to BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. 

In Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, Misa Bharti secured 6,13,283 votes, whereas, her nearest rival BJP's Yadav secured 528109 votes. 

In Arrah Lok Sabha seat, BJP leader and Union minister RK Singh lost his seat by over 59,808 votes to Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)'s Sudama Prasad. 

Raja Ram Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) won Karakat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Bhojpuri singer and independent candidate, Pawan Singh, by a margin of over 1,05858 votes. 

Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation's candidate, Shiv Prakash Ranjan, won the Agiaon assembly constituency by-poll with a margin of over 29835 votes by defeating his nearest rival Prabhunath Prasad of the Janata Dal (United). -- PTI
