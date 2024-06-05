RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Proud to be your sister, Rahul: Priyanka
June 05, 2024  14:01
Priyanka tweeted this image from @Malicartoonist
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares this image alongside and writes on X: "You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you. You never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day. You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister (heart emoji)."
