Porsche accident: Pune cops meet families of deceased IT professionals in MP
June 05, 2024  23:17
A police team led by an official from Pune on Wednesday visited the family of two software engineers tragically killed in a Porsche car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and Umaria. 

The team, headed by additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil, assured the families of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals, who lost their lives on May 19, of free and fair investigation. 

The fatal incident occurred when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, collided with their motorcycle in Pune city. 

The deceased Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur and Anish from Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district. ACP Patil, speaking to reporters in Umaria, expressed solidarity with the families and affirmed the diligent investigation underway. 

"We are investigating in the right direction. The case is watertight, and the entire crime branch is on the case," stated Patil. 

In Jabalpur, Patil met the parents of the deceased Ashwini Koshta at their residence. -- PTI
