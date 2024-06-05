One flight, two meetings

One flight, two meetingsJune 05, 2024 13:52
The viral photo of Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar (window seat) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling to Delhi on the same flight. Both of them were travelling to Delhi for NDA meeting and INDIA bloc meeting respectively.
TOP STORIES
Weakened majority for BJP poses challenges to reform agenda, says Fitch
The BJP losing its outright majority and relying on allies to form a government could pose challenges for the more ambitious elements of reform agenda like land and labour, Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday. Prime Minister...