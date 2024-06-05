Newly-elected Cong MPs meet Gehlot

Newly-elected Cong MPs meet GehlotJune 05, 2024 16:44
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shares this picture writing, "Today, the newly elected MP from Tonk Sawai Madhopur Mr. Harish Meena and the newly elected MP from Bharatpur Mrs. Sanjana Jatav met me at the residence. Hearty congratulations to both the MPs on their victory and best wishes for the future."
TOP STORIES
Sensex surges 2,303 points on buying in banking, auto and oil shares
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC were the biggest gainers. Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the laggards.