NDA leaders meet in Delhi over govt formation
June 05, 2024  18:06
Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance deliberated on the details of government formation at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha election which paved the way for a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan were among those who were present at the meeting chaired by Modi. 

Senior BJP leaders were also in attendance. 

The TDP, JD-U, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven and five seats respectively and will play a crucial role in the government formation. 

Sources said National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are expected to formally repose their faith in Modi's leadership and that MPs of the coalition's constituents may meet in a couple of days to elect him as their leader. 

"I have not come to demand anything. I have come here to support Modiji in forming the government. Modiji has got a majority. The NDA will form the government under Modiji's leadership," Shinde told reporters at the Delhi airport. 

Though there was no official word on the date for the oath-taking ceremony, there is a view among some members of the alliance that it may take place over the weekend if the contours of the new government are quickly worked out. 

Parties like the TDP and the JD-U are expected to demand some key portfolios as their support will be crucial for government formation and survival. 

Modi is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, though the new government is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share for the BJP's allies. 

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, which won 240 seats, has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies.
