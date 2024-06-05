RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NDA elects Modi as leader of the alliance
June 05, 2024  18:33
image
JUST IN: National Democratic Alliance leaders have formally elect Narendra Modi as the alliance leader.

They also passed a resolution underlining alliance government's commitment to serving poor, women, youth, farmers and deprived sections of society.

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA deliberated on the details of government formation at a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after the ruling coalition won a majority in the Lok Sabha election which paved the way for a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, at his residence, 7, LKM, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo
